After Hours Most Active for Apr 9, 2024 : JD, TAL, RTX, SQQQ, BAC, SOFI, ATMU, CX, TLT, TSLA, F, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.52 to 18,300.46. The total After hours volume is currently 127,384,379 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -0.05 at $26.65, with 3,615,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.06 at $11.46, with 3,597,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $101.60, with 3,417,633 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 110.43% of the target price of $92.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0098 at $10.60, with 2,942,585 shares traded. This represents a 5.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $37.72, with 2,869,949 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/16/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 94 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.02 at $7.91, with 2,716,106 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 81.13% of the target price of $9.75.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) is unchanged at $32.32, with 2,474,070 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATMU is in the "strong buy range".



Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is -0.0099 at $8.76, with 2,321,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CX is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is unchanged at $92.23, with 2,314,085 shares traded. This represents a 11.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.53 at $177.41, with 2,282,576 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.37% of the target price of $190.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $13.54, with 2,153,725 shares traded. F's current last sale is 104.15% of the target price of $13.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.14 at $40.29, with 1,864,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

