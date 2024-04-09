After Hours Most Active for Apr 9, 2024 : JD, F, LU, BAC, IQ, AAPL, LYFT, QQQ, TSLA, CNQ, GLW, VNO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.36 to 18,185.26. The total After hours volume is currently 76,837,387 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.05 at $26.75, with 3,595,449 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $13.55, with 1,713,160 shares traded. F's current last sale is 104.23% of the target price of $13.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is -0.06 at $4.38, with 1,596,249 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 84.23% of the target price of $5.2.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $37.74, with 1,514,145 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/16/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 94 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.01 at $4.47, with 1,418,592 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 9.046586; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $169.67, with 1,416,355 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is unchanged at $18.51, with 1,371,840 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 123.4% of the target price of $15.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.77 at $443.00, with 1,334,092 shares traded. This represents a 42.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is unchanged at $176.88, with 1,323,920 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.09% of the target price of $190.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is +0.31 at $82.10, with 1,311,984 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $32.55, with 1,264,332 shares traded. GLW's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $35.



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is unchanged at $29.98, with 1,122,363 shares traded. VNO's current last sale is 119.92% of the target price of $25.

