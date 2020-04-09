After Hours Most Active for Apr 9, 2020 : F, BAC, MTG, AUY, BMY, PE





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $5.37, with 5,908,596 shares traded. F's current last sale is 82.62% of the target price of $6.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $24.90, with 5,528,369 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/15/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.68 per share, which represents a 70 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is unchanged at $7.44, with 3,554,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTG is in the "strong buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -0.04 at $3.68, with 3,049,055 shares traded. AUY's current last sale is 80.7% of the target price of $4.56.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $58.91, with 2,525,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is unchanged at $7.32, with 2,287,260 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PE is in the "buy range".

