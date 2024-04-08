After Hours Most Active for Apr 8, 2024 : ET, BMY, ACI, GLW, C, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.32 to 18,107.51. The total After hours volume is currently 90,018,209 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.01 at $15.81, with 4,340,603 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $51.10, with 3,037,862 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 92.91% of the target price of $55.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is unchanged at $20.96, with 2,966,077 shares traded. ACI's current last sale is 79.09% of the target price of $26.5.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $32.19, with 2,305,075 shares traded. GLW's current last sale is 91.97% of the target price of $35.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.01 at $61.74, with 2,262,824 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.57. C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/12/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.35 per share, which represents a 186 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $13.41, with 2,029,321 shares traded. F's current last sale is 103.15% of the target price of $13.

