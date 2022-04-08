After Hours Most Active for Apr 8, 2022 : TWTR, BP, AAPL, BMY, ERIC, MSFT, QQQ, GT, QCOM, GM, PFE, PSX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.11 to 14,326.15. The total After hours volume is currently 77,742,530 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $46.23, with 4,319,064 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 82.55% of the target price of $56.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is unchanged at $30.47, with 3,290,088 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 95.22% of the target price of $32.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $170.09, with 2,925,144 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $77.77, with 2,894,920 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $9.66, with 2,495,788 shares traded.ERIC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $296.97, with 2,057,192 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 81.59% of the target price of $364.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is unchanged at $349.15, with 1,925,050 shares traded. This represents a 10.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is unchanged at $12.83, with 1,842,698 shares traded. GT's current last sale is 59.67% of the target price of $21.5.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is unchanged at $136.69, with 1,529,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $39.35, with 1,502,694 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.1 at $55.07, with 1,452,173 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Phillips 66 (PSX) is unchanged at $84.25, with 1,236,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.