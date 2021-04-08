After Hours Most Active for Apr 8, 2021 : ABEV, UAA, T, XOM, CSCO, FE, ITUB, IQ, VIAC, PLYA, INTC, CLOV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 20.59 to 13,779.1. The total After hours volume is currently 76,874,770 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.02 at $2.79, with 32,852,009 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $3.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is unchanged at $22.75, with 5,268,067 shares traded. UAA's current last sale is 103.41% of the target price of $22.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $30.04, with 3,000,245 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 100.13% of the target price of $30.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.01 at $56.01, with 2,952,995 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. XOM's current last sale is 101.84% of the target price of $55.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $51.91, with 2,615,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $34.99, with 2,560,969 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $37.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.04 at $4.78, with 2,203,330 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 79.67% of the target price of $6.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.01 at $17.25, with 2,006,971 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 77.35% of the target price of $22.3.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.01 at $42.28, with 1,631,570 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 87.18% of the target price of $48.5.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -0.01 at $7.52, with 1,520,235 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 113.51% of the target price of $6.625.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.2 at $67.25, with 1,409,459 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. INTC's current last sale is 99.63% of the target price of $67.5.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.31 at $9.16, with 1,360,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".

