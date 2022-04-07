After Hours Most Active for Apr 7, 2022 : GOLD, AAPL, GOGO, NIO, NLSN, PLTR, TWTR, CMCSA, SNAP, IQ, FB, IRWD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.49 to 14,517.32. The total After hours volume is currently 90,608,031 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is unchanged at $24.90, with 5,342,903 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 92.22% of the target price of $27.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.39 at $171.75, with 4,557,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is +0.06 at $19.14, with 4,416,307 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GOGO is 13.807786; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $20.17, with 4,283,282 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is +0.01 at $27.76, with 4,264,497 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 99.14% of the target price of $28.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $12.81, with 4,144,368 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 80.06% of the target price of $16.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.21 at $47.82, with 2,803,034 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 85.39% of the target price of $56.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $47.15, with 2,311,016 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.09 at $36.16, with 2,206,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.0301 at $4.60, with 1,850,324 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 51.11% of the target price of $9.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is unchanged at $222.95, with 1,510,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is unchanged at $12.72, with 1,475,785 shares traded. IRWD's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.