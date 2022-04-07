After-Hours
GOLD

After Hours Most Active for Apr 7, 2022 : GOLD, AAPL, GOGO, NIO, NLSN, PLTR, TWTR, CMCSA, SNAP, IQ, FB, IRWD

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.49 to 14,517.32. The total After hours volume is currently 90,608,031 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is unchanged at $24.90, with 5,342,903 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 92.22% of the target price of $27.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.39 at $171.75, with 4,557,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is +0.06 at $19.14, with 4,416,307 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GOGO is 13.807786; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $20.17, with 4,283,282 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is +0.01 at $27.76, with 4,264,497 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 99.14% of the target price of $28.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $12.81, with 4,144,368 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 80.06% of the target price of $16.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.21 at $47.82, with 2,803,034 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 85.39% of the target price of $56.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $47.15, with 2,311,016 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.09 at $36.16, with 2,206,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.0301 at $4.60, with 1,850,324 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 51.11% of the target price of $9.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is unchanged at $222.95, with 1,510,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is unchanged at $12.72, with 1,475,785 shares traded. IRWD's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD AAPL GOGO NIO NLSN PLTR TWTR CMCSA SNAP IQ FB
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular