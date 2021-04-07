After Hours Most Active for Apr 7, 2021 : SOS, BILI, SBBP, NET, VIPS, BGCP, KR, ACWI, BP, CARA, AAPL, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.96 to 13,626.66. The total After hours volume is currently 55,008,522 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.19 at $5.59, with 4,419,660 shares traded.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +0.18 at $106.93, with 2,815,769 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BILI is in the "buy range".



Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is +0.13 at $2.85, with 2,750,730 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBBP is in the "strong buy range".



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is unchanged at $70.05, with 2,598,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NET is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.12 at $29.63, with 2,565,382 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is unchanged at $5.32, with 2,282,656 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 75.93% of the target price of $7.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $37.15, with 2,047,484 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. KR's current last sale is 103.19% of the target price of $36.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $97.19, with 2,000,000 shares traded. This represents a 52.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.0099 at $25.38, with 1,830,270 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 90.64% of the target price of $28.



Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is +0.22 at $26.75, with 1,696,345 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CARA is 7.366718; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $127.97, with 1,586,564 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.1 at $56.69, with 1,564,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. XOM's current last sale is 103.07% of the target price of $55.

