After Hours Most Active for Apr 6, 2023 : S, AAPL, ASND, SCHW, LI, COTY, AMZN, QQQ, XOM, MSFT, T, CVX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.26 to 13,053.34. The total After hours volume is currently 89,680,348 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is unchanged at $16.65, with 3,971,495 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for S is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $164.62, with 2,162,862 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is unchanged at $72.69, with 2,157,840 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ASND is 12.855834; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.05 at $49.30, with 2,070,647 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.03 at $23.64, with 1,999,087 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 72.74% of the target price of $32.5.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $11.64, with 1,804,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COTY is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.07 at $101.99, with 1,520,442 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.17 at $317.88, with 1,480,705 shares traded. This represents a 25.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.03 at $115.02, with 1,354,511 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.04 at $291.64, with 1,292,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $19.65, with 1,007,324 shares traded. T's current last sale is 88.31% of the target price of $22.25.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -0.02 at $167.63, with 909,069 shares traded. CVX's current last sale is 88.23% of the target price of $190.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.