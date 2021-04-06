After Hours Most Active for Apr 6, 2021 : GSK, RMO, FCX, GOL, KR, BBD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.53 to 13,584.99. The total After hours volume is currently 80,609,229 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is unchanged at $36.02, with 5,109,518 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 79.16% of the target price of $45.5.



Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) is -0.35 at $12.45, with 4,177,753 shares traded. RMO's current last sale is 103.75% of the target price of $12.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.04 at $34.97, with 2,692,023 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is unchanged at $8.07, with 2,595,451 shares traded. GOL's current last sale is 89.17% of the target price of $9.05.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $36.89, with 1,846,940 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. KR's current last sale is 102.47% of the target price of $36.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $4.51, with 1,825,263 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".

