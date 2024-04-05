After Hours Most Active for Apr 5, 2024 : T, INTC, PDD, GRAB, LAB, PCG, QQQ, SE, VZ, XOM, PARA, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.21 to 18,105.25. The total After hours volume is currently 82,115,620 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $17.43, with 9,903,556 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $38.71, with 3,825,532 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.98% of the target price of $44.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $117.87, with 2,825,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0002 at $3.24, with 2,618,163 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 72.81% of the target price of $4.45.



Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) is +0.14 at $2.88, with 2,382,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAB is in the "strong buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.04 at $16.85, with 2,304,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.14 at $440.33, with 2,206,046 shares traded. This represents a 42.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sea Limited (SE) is -0.01 at $55.27, with 1,839,337 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $42.14, with 1,780,208 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. VZ's current last sale is 92.62% of the target price of $45.5.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.07 at $121.30, with 1,777,955 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Paramount Global (PARA) is unchanged at $11.97, with 1,685,768 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 92.08% of the target price of $13.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $26.65, with 1,322,761 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 76.14% of the target price of $35.

