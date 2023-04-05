After Hours Most Active for Apr 5, 2023 : SWN, KDP, LI, KBWB, CCL, GENI, ADT, AAPL, AMZN, AMCR, HAYW, TMUS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.66 to 12,951.54. The total After hours volume is currently 74,544,214 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $5.12, with 3,817,795 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 56.89% of the target price of $9.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $35.40, with 2,113,235 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 88.5% of the target price of $40.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is unchanged at $23.13, with 2,001,664 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 71.17% of the target price of $32.5.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is -0.2187 at $40.55, with 1,344,716 shares traded. This represents a 4.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $9.66, with 1,280,392 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 96.6% of the target price of $10.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is unchanged at $4.40, with 1,264,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GENI is in the "buy range".



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $6.91, with 1,247,329 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 72.74% of the target price of $9.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $163.74, with 1,191,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.14 at $100.96, with 1,166,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $11.31, with 1,034,412 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 95.85% of the target price of $11.8.



Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) is unchanged at $11.16, with 1,002,861 shares traded. HAYW's current last sale is 91.1% of the target price of $12.25.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is unchanged at $149.12, with 823,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMUS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.