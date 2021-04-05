After Hours Most Active for Apr 5, 2021 : VIAC, DISCA, INTC, GSK, BP, TME, GE, VALE, VIPS, QQQ, AAPL, AMRN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.44 to 13,609.6. The total After hours volume is currently 96,523,500 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.01 at $42.89, with 6,271,484 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 88.43% of the target price of $48.5.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is +0.06 at $41.70, with 4,414,118 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 115.83% of the target price of $36.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.11 at $66.65, with 4,105,498 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. INTC's current last sale is 98.74% of the target price of $67.5.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is unchanged at $36.08, with 3,906,578 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 79.3% of the target price of $45.5.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.02 at $24.24, with 3,415,767 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 86.57% of the target price of $28.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.07 at $19.10, with 2,779,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $13.45, with 2,704,738 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 128.1% of the target price of $10.5.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.05 at $18.23, with 2,163,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.27 at $29.51, with 2,065,472 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.04 at $331.09, with 1,946,012 shares traded. This represents a 82.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $126.02, with 1,503,316 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is unchanged at $6.50, with 1,424,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRN is in the "buy range".

