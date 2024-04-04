After Hours Most Active for Apr 4, 2024 : BAC, PFE, T, INTC, GOOGL, APLT, BZ, JBGS, KO, BMY, MSFT, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.09 to 17,878.69. The total After hours volume is currently 92,955,359 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $36.92, with 6,144,569 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 102.56% of the target price of $36.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $26.71, with 3,721,137 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 76.31% of the target price of $35.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.57, with 3,203,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.04 at $39.77, with 2,858,518 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.39% of the target price of $44.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.23 at $150.30, with 2,405,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is unchanged at $5.92, with 2,138,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLT is in the "buy range".



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is unchanged at $19.05, with 2,125,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".



JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is +0.01 at $15.50, with 1,967,794 shares traded. JBGS's current last sale is 91.18% of the target price of $17.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.01 at $59.31, with 1,894,490 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $51.40, with 1,815,920 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 93.45% of the target price of $55.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.1 at $417.98, with 1,806,908 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.059 at $179.94, with 1,768,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

