After Hours Most Active for Apr 4, 2023 : PACW, VICI, ATVI, QQQ, IBN, IOVA, AAPL, PARA, UBER, CCL, OWL, LBRT

April 04, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.56 to 13,098.52. The total After hours volume is currently 139,245,326 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -0.07 at $9.77, with 11,909,906 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 34.89% of the target price of $28.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $32.35, with 4,544,135 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $85.11, with 2,906,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.14 at $319.21, with 2,846,999 shares traded. This represents a 25.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $21.59, with 2,601,244 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.12 at $6.04, with 2,502,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $165.62, with 1,928,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Paramount Global (PARA) is unchanged at $21.61, with 1,906,617 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PARA is 9.170814; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $31.39, with 1,863,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.03 at $9.82, with 1,676,385 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 98.2% of the target price of $10.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is unchanged at $10.89, with 1,637,421 shares traded. OWL's current last sale is 68.06% of the target price of $16.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is +0.015 at $13.30, with 1,556,971 shares traded. LBRT's current last sale is 60.45% of the target price of $22.

