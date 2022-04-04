After Hours Most Active for Apr 4, 2022 : INTC, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, ONB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.09 to 15,168.67. The total After hours volume is currently 79,419,427 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $49.23, with 2,615,181 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.89% of the target price of $53.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $80.73, with 2,504,325 shares traded. ATVI's current last sale is 84.98% of the target price of $95.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.38 at $315.35, with 2,033,054 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 86.63% of the target price of $364.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0301 at $178.47, with 1,797,505 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.354 at $273.95, with 1,582,062 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Old National Bancorp (ONB) is unchanged at $16.12, with 1,578,468 shares traded. ONB's current last sale is 76.76% of the target price of $21.

