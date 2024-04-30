After Hours Most Active for Apr 30, 2024 : PINS, VZ, KVUE, AMCR, F, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -28.94 to 17,411.75. The total After hours volume is currently 144,323,536 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +5.6 at $39.05, with 3,195,017 shares traded.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $39.52, with 2,598,741 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.01 at $18.83, with 2,401,796 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $8.94, with 2,286,510 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.05 at $12.20, with 2,177,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.16 at $67.55, with 2,139,150 shares traded.CVS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.69 per share, which represents a 220 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

