After Hours Most Active for Apr 30, 2021 : GNW, G, PBCT, AAPL, EDU, VIAC, V, WFC, IUSB, CSCO, MSFT, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.18 to 13,874.94. The total After hours volume is currently 79,453,064 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $4.32, with 57,534,987 shares traded.



Genpact Limited (G) is unchanged at $47.53, with 8,765,729 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for G is in the "buy range".



People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) is unchanged at $18.13, with 3,722,207 shares traded. PBCT's current last sale is 111.57% of the target price of $16.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $131.41, with 3,529,352 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is unchanged at $15.26, with 2,678,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDU is in the "strong buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.01 at $41.01, with 2,407,067 shares traded.VIAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.2 per share, which represents a 113 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Visa Inc. (V) is +0.43 at $233.99, with 2,359,345 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.02 at $45.07, with 1,930,001 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is -0.036 at $53.04, with 1,900,000 shares traded. This represents a 1.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $50.91, with 1,878,308 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.08 at $252.10, with 1,846,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. MSFT's current last sale is 86.93% of the target price of $290.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $40.53, with 1,618,520 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

