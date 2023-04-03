After Hours Most Active for Apr 3, 2023 : PSCE, BAC, WFC, CSCO, CMCSA, QQQ, AAPL, JPM, HLN, HBAN, BFLY, C

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.34 to 13,137.01. The total After hours volume is currently 93,674,442 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE) is -0.0227 at $9.85, with 7,500,002 shares traded. This represents a 29.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.05 at $28.54, with 5,771,561 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 75.6% of the target price of $37.75.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.07 at $37.65, with 2,381,662 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $52.31, with 2,059,211 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 95.11% of the target price of $55.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $38.01, with 2,015,924 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 86.39% of the target price of $44.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.03 at $320.12, with 1,986,898 shares traded. This represents a 25.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $166.09, with 1,986,726 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -0.0001 at $130.16, with 1,948,113 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.001 at $8.17, with 1,795,162 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 99.63% of the target price of $8.2.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $11.17, with 1,746,306 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 74.47% of the target price of $15.



Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) is +0.42 at $2.29, with 1,636,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BFLY is in the "strong buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.01 at $46.70, with 1,573,177 shares traded. C's current last sale is 89.81% of the target price of $52.

