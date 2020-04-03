After Hours Most Active for Apr 3, 2020 : M, GE, MTG, AUY, RTX, T, EXEL, PDBC, MU, ETFC, SHV, INTC





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Macy's Inc (M) is +0.03 at $4.84, with 18,199,031 shares traded. M's current last sale is 48.4% of the target price of $10.



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $6.73, with 4,646,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is +0.08 at $5.05, with 4,233,936 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTG is in the "strong buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is +0.0001 at $3.08, with 3,658,929 shares traded. AUY's current last sale is 67.55% of the target price of $4.56.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is +1.03 at $50.96, with 3,390,875 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $27.50, with 3,090,827 shares traded. T's current last sale is 73.33% of the target price of $37.5.



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is unchanged at $16.52, with 2,006,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXEL is in the "buy range".



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is -0.1757 at $11.89, with 2,004,969 shares traded. This represents a 7.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.02 at $41.20, with 1,533,528 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) is unchanged at $34.29, with 1,471,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. ETFC's current last sale is 72.96% of the target price of $47.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.02 at $110.90, with 1,337,531 shares traded. This represents a .79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.1 at $54.03, with 1,265,015 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.05% of the target price of $60.

