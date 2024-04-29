After Hours Most Active for Apr 29, 2024 : PFE, SNAP, PBR, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, PARA, KEY, VXUS, PCG, IBN, SABR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.1 to 17,797.82. The total After hours volume is currently 108,141,531 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0001 at $25.64, with 9,398,041 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 123 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $14.50, with 7,755,679 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 111.54% of the target price of $13.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.02 at $17.35, with 3,609,797 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 97.47% of the target price of $17.8.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $173.58, with 3,044,564 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.51 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.01 at $166.14, with 2,563,937 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.4 at $181.36, with 2,331,544 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Paramount Global (PARA) is +0.22 at $12.47, with 2,269,618 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 99.76% of the target price of $12.5.



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $14.73, with 2,185,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEY is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is unchanged at $59.71, with 2,177,468 shares traded.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $17.26, with 2,018,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.02 at $27.45, with 1,925,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.01 at $2.85, with 1,761,130 shares traded.SABR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a -24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

