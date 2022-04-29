After Hours Most Active for Apr 29, 2022 : VICI, ZNGA, AAPL, T, WFC, QQQ, BAC, PFE, MSFT, VZ, TQQQ, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 35.87 to 12,890.67. The total After hours volume is currently 114,566,691 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.19 at $30.00, with 17,635,912 shares traded.VICI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $8.27, with 10,179,533 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZNGA is 9.398514; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $157.75, with 6,530,888 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.05 at $18.91, with 4,409,618 shares traded. T's current last sale is 77.18% of the target price of $24.5.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $43.63, with 4,005,924 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.61 at $313.86, with 3,899,671 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.09 at $35.77, with 3,025,530 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $49.07, with 2,993,768 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.66 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $277.52, with 2,869,867 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $46.30, with 2,495,664 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $36.62, with 2,420,612 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.14 at $43.73, with 2,362,277 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.