After Hours Most Active for Apr 29, 2021 : TWTR, ET, CNP, MVIS, VICI, DISCA, NRZ, HBI, QQQ, HST, AMZN, ACWI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.48 to 13,968.73. The total After hours volume is currently 45,657,960 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -5.71 at $59.38, with 3,991,977 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. PR Newswire Reports: Twitter Announces Proposed Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Lawsuits



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.01 at $8.85, with 3,688,065 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. ET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.26 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is +0.3 at $24.81, with 3,085,070 shares traded.CNP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.5 per share, which represents a 50 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -0.92 at $17.08, with 2,415,705 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $31.76, with 2,106,986 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: VICI Properties Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is -0.3 at $37.65, with 1,743,543 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 83.67% of the target price of $45.



New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is +0.0191 at $10.68, with 1,736,040 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. NRZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 48 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $21.12, with 1,695,548 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 108.31% of the target price of $19.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.29 at $339.93, with 1,570,290 shares traded. This represents a 61.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Host Hotels (HST) is -0.08 at $18.35, with 1,529,107 shares traded.HST is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.15 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +118.28 at $3,589.59, with 1,152,001 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is -0.02 at $100.12, with 1,011,806 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ACWI is 7.368997; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

