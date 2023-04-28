After Hours Most Active for Apr 28, 2023 : CTKB, EXC, BAC, PFE, TLT, AMZN, AAPL, FRC, BABA, XOM, COP, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.93 to 13,237.06. The total After hours volume is currently 100,003,012 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) is -0.16 at $11.32, with 6,906,159 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CTKB is 10.118108; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $42.44, with 3,449,712 shares traded.EXC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.66 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $29.28, with 2,961,039 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 82.48% of the target price of $35.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $38.89, with 2,930,279 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1 per share, which represents a 162 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.18 at $106.28, with 2,833,782 shares traded. This represents a 15.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.19 at $105.26, with 2,733,603 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $169.51, with 2,472,493 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.44 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -0.51 at $3.00, with 2,311,035 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.0065 at $84.68, with 2,277,801 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 58.81% of the target price of $144.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.14 at $118.20, with 2,004,869 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Exxon Mobil to Exit Russian Operations; Shares Rise 1.4% Pre-Market



ConocoPhillips (COP) is unchanged at $102.89, with 1,691,850 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.81. COP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.02 per share, which represents a 327 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.11 at $107.23, with 1,680,284 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

