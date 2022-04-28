After Hours Most Active for Apr 28, 2022 : VICI, QQQ, SQQQ, EQH, TQQQ, SBS, AAPL, INTC, HOOD, XOM, DHI, AUY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -93.12 to 13,362.94. The total After hours volume is currently 54,777,695 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.04 at $30.60, with 4,334,786 shares traded.VICI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.46 at $324.55, with 3,766,200 shares traded. This represents a 3.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.34 at $44.69, with 2,506,176 shares traded. This represents a 58.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) is unchanged at $29.73, with 2,403,759 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQH is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.34 at $40.72, with 2,343,735 shares traded. This represents a 8.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS) is -0.005 at $9.33, with 2,192,706 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $163.78, with 1,976,174 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Microsoft’s $16B Nuance Communication Acquisition Nears EU Approval – Report



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.01 at $44.83, with 1,934,656 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.88 at $9.21, with 1,599,995 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 24.24% of the target price of $38.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.3499 at $87.55, with 1,511,511 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.25. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.25 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is -0.56 at $72.30, with 1,436,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DHI is in the "buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $5.58, with 1,388,245 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".

