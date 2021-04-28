After Hours Most Active for Apr 28, 2021 : CNP, F, FB, GOLD, UNIT, AAPL, VICI, VCLT, ON, JWSM, QCOM, BP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 94.84 to 13,996.46. The total After hours volume is currently 52,189,821 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $23.94, with 4,920,310 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 97.71% of the target price of $24.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.4 at $12.03, with 4,552,297 shares traded. AccessWire Reports: Fiore Gold Drills 19.8 Metres of 1.33 g/t Gold and 12.2 Metres of 1.75 g/t Gold, Continues to Expand Oxide Mineralization at its Gold Rock Project, Nevada



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is +14.7 at $321.80, with 4,070,629 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.36. PR Newswire Reports: Facebook Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -0.01 at $21.75, with 2,703,261 shares traded.GOLD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.26 per share, which represents a 16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is +0.0946 at $11.26, with 2,410,529 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UNIT is 8.021622; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.17 at $134.75, with 2,204,043 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Apple Reports First Quarter Results



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.25 at $31.22, with 2,110,629 shares traded.VICI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is +0.0003 at $102.55, with 2,067,076 shares traded. This represents a 5.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is +0.05 at $41.50, with 1,849,261 shares traded.ON is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. (JWSM) is unchanged at $9.92, with 1,497,074 shares traded.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is +7.52 at $144.09, with 1,483,821 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.03 at $25.61, with 1,339,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. BP's current last sale is 91.46% of the target price of $28.

