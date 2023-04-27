After Hours Most Active for Apr 27, 2023 : AMZN, SNAP, QQQ, INTC, SQQQ, TQQQ, GOOG, PINS, GM, NET, JBGS, RRC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 36.54 to 13,196.57. The total After hours volume is currently 108,977,858 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +8.18 at $118.00, with 17,434,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.9 at $8.60, with 13,510,428 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.06 at $321.41, with 4,525,983 shares traded. This represents a 26.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.54 at $29.32, with 4,449,012 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.29 at $29.27, with 4,073,754 shares traded. This represents a .31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.27 at $27.96, with 4,027,455 shares traded. This represents a 73.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.55 at $107.82, with 2,330,462 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -2.48 at $24.79, with 2,251,010 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 88.54% of the target price of $28.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $32.72, with 1,679,251 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.57. GM's current last sale is 72.71% of the target price of $45.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is -14.68 at $44.90, with 1,583,861 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Cloudflare Joins Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program; Shares Drop 6.5%



JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is unchanged at $14.03, with 1,461,072 shares traded. JBGS's current last sale is 62.36% of the target price of $22.5.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is +0.01 at $25.05, with 1,323,379 shares traded. RRC's current last sale is 78.28% of the target price of $32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.