After Hours Most Active for Apr 27, 2022 : FB, IBN, AAPL, QQQ, VIV, F, PYPL, CPNG, VG, CSCO, KT, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 149.5 to 13,152.86. The total After hours volume is currently 99,390,792 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is +24.04 at $198.99, with 6,698,685 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp Testing Cryptocurrency Payments in the U.S



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $19.12, with 6,140,902 shares traded.IBN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.23 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.3 at $157.87, with 5,336,036 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.97 at $319.73, with 3,342,760 shares traded. This represents a 1.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is +0.0347 at $10.52, with 3,283,351 shares traded. VIV's current last sale is 105.25% of the target price of $10.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.44 at $15.29, with 3,137,844 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +2.56 at $85.17, with 2,895,051 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Volumes on Paypal’s Buy Now, Pay Later Platform Jump 400% — Report



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.15 at $13.27, with 2,488,266 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is unchanged at $20.14, with 2,343,303 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VG is 7.412106; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.31 at $49.62, with 2,266,803 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



KT Corporation (KT) is unchanged at $13.85, with 2,192,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KT is in the "strong buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.42 at $31.10, with 2,057,869 shares traded.UBER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.28 per share, which represents a -57 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.