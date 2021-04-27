After Hours Most Active for Apr 27, 2021 : NLSN, PINS, PCG, ELAN, KEY, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.45 to 13,965.73. The total After hours volume is currently 80,136,564 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is -0.06 at $25.47, with 4,359,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLSN is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -6.8 at $70.78, with 2,316,217 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Pinterest to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.03 at $10.67, with 1,724,055 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 89 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $31.24, with 1,485,888 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 89.26% of the target price of $35.



KeyCorp (KEY) is +0.02 at $21.47, with 1,286,679 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. KEY's current last sale is 98.71% of the target price of $21.75.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.06 at $56.35, with 1,242,197 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 53 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

