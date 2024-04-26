After Hours Most Active for Apr 26, 2024 : SNAP, PFE, VZ, BAC, T, AAPL, JCI, CSCO, AMZN, MSFT, SQQQ, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.9 to 17,713.4. The total After hours volume is currently 62,611,672 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.05 at $14.50, with 19,645,007 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 111.54% of the target price of $13.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $25.40, with 3,666,250 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 123 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $39.69, with 2,849,555 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. VZ's current last sale is 87.23% of the target price of $45.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $37.81, with 2,760,815 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 96.95% of the target price of $39.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $16.75, with 2,699,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $169.52, with 2,050,594 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.51 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $65.11, with 1,740,107 shares traded.JCI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.86, with 1,513,782 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.46% of the target price of $53.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.04 at $179.66, with 1,492,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.82 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.2032 at $406.12, with 1,489,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $11.44, with 1,302,640 shares traded. This represents a 13.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.08 at $171.87, with 1,226,754 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

