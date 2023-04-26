After Hours Most Active for Apr 26, 2023 : META, BABA, FTGC, INTC, PDBC, TQQQ, AMZN, KO, FRC, F, T, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 84.94 to 12,891.42. The total After hours volume is currently 99,748,745 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +20.98 at $230.38, with 6,168,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.39 at $83.21, with 3,938,013 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 57.78% of the target price of $144.



First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is +0.1104 at $23.05, with 3,625,449 shares traded. This represents a 1.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.1 at $29.15, with 3,350,616 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a 87 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.03 at $14.00, with 2,798,701 shares traded. This represents a 4.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.46 at $26.08, with 2,715,964 shares traded. This represents a 61.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.25 at $106.23, with 2,601,511 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.21 per share, which represents a 21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $63.55, with 1,784,670 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.16 at $5.85, with 1,533,604 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.54, with 1,469,365 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0385 at $17.24, with 1,453,635 shares traded. T's current last sale is 78.36% of the target price of $22.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.33 at $10.21, with 1,305,734 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.23 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

