After Hours Most Active for Apr 26, 2022 : QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, TQQQ, AAPL, TWTR, F, CMCSA, PCG, IBN, VZ, HPQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -208.45 to 12,801.26. The total After hours volume is currently 117,170,958 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.45 at $313.69, with 6,533,787 shares traded. This represents a -.73% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.05 at $8.51, with 5,617,307 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZNGA is 9.398514; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +2.78 at $273.00, with 4,912,808 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.28 at $36.93, with 4,216,039 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.5 at $155.30, with 3,704,927 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.11 at $49.57, with 3,397,442 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.1401 at $14.57, with 2,944,050 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.39 per share, which represents a 89 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $44.57, with 2,618,846 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.12 at $12.11, with 2,388,031 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $19.10, with 2,330,330 shares traded.IBN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.23 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $49.41, with 2,248,925 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is -0.12 at $36.22, with 1,959,711 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 102.03% of the target price of $35.5.

