After-Hours
QQQ

After Hours Most Active for Apr 26, 2022 : QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, TQQQ, AAPL, TWTR, F, CMCSA, PCG, IBN, VZ, HPQ

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -208.45 to 12,801.26. The total After hours volume is currently 117,170,958 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.45 at $313.69, with 6,533,787 shares traded. This represents a -.73% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.05 at $8.51, with 5,617,307 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZNGA is 9.398514; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +2.78 at $273.00, with 4,912,808 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.28 at $36.93, with 4,216,039 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.5 at $155.30, with 3,704,927 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.11 at $49.57, with 3,397,442 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.1401 at $14.57, with 2,944,050 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.39 per share, which represents a 89 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $44.57, with 2,618,846 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.12 at $12.11, with 2,388,031 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $19.10, with 2,330,330 shares traded.IBN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.23 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $49.41, with 2,248,925 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

HP Inc. (HPQ) is -0.12 at $36.22, with 1,959,711 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 102.03% of the target price of $35.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QQQ ZNGA MSFT TQQQ AAPL TWTR F CMCSA PCG IBN VZ HP
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular