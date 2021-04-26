After Hours Most Active for Apr 26, 2021 : T, NLSN, PCG, PFE, TWTR, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.05 to 14,017.11. The total After hours volume is currently 57,934,560 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $30.91, with 6,008,862 shares traded. T's current last sale is 103.03% of the target price of $30.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $25.44, with 2,916,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLSN is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.04 at $10.84, with 2,281,759 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 89 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $38.68, with 2,227,499 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. PFE's current last sale is 99.18% of the target price of $39.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.03 at $66.69, with 1,834,176 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0 per share, which represents a percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.01 at $44.15, with 1,707,289 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

