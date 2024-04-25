After Hours Most Active for Apr 25, 2024 : SNAP, SQQQ, GOOGL, QQQ, PINS, BAC, INTC, T, MSFT, TQQQ, WFC, C

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 252.66 to 17,683.16. The total After hours volume is currently 96,627,340 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +3 at $14.40, with 11,950,881 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.44 at $11.56, with 5,178,743 shares traded. This represents a 15.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +19.1894 at $175.19, with 5,110,708 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.15 at $429.60, with 4,386,074 shares traded. This represents a 38.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +2.16 at $34.80, with 3,838,007 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a -13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.05 at $37.86, with 3,628,226 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 97.08% of the target price of $39.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.96 at $32.15, with 3,627,189 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $16.58, with 3,481,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +19.191 at $418.23, with 3,234,022 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.92 at $54.77, with 3,056,772 shares traded. This represents a 117.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.06 at $59.87, with 1,867,638 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. WFC's current last sale is 98.15% of the target price of $61.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.09 at $61.70, with 1,785,012 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

