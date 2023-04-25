After Hours Most Active for Apr 25, 2023 : TQQQ, MSFT, GOOGL, QQQ, LYFT, GOOG, SNAP, BABA, FRC, SCHW, LVS, LBRT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 134.96 to 12,860.07. The total After hours volume is currently 99,865,148 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5601 at $25.76, with 5,317,266 shares traded. This represents a 60% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +12.72 at $288.14, with 4,884,708 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +4.15 at $108.00, with 4,731,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.38 at $312.37, with 4,646,456 shares traded. This represents a 22.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.06 at $10.02, with 4,236,242 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 66.8% of the target price of $15.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +3.8547 at $108.46, with 2,772,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.14 at $10.30, with 2,531,275 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.23 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.26 at $83.18, with 2,196,567 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 57.76% of the target price of $144.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.05 at $8.15, with 1,957,581 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.26 at $51.29, with 1,770,906 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is unchanged at $62.41, with 1,604,132 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVS is in the "buy range".



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is unchanged at $13.04, with 1,392,348 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. LBRT's current last sale is 60.65% of the target price of $21.5.

