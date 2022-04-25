After Hours Most Active for Apr 25, 2022 : SABR, MRO, NKTX, ATEN, AAPL, STNE, KBWB, MSFT, DELL, MO, TWTR, X

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.44 to 13,535.67. The total After hours volume is currently 88,099,161 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $11.14, with 6,763,329 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 92.83% of the target price of $12.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.05 at $24.19, with 5,063,763 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) is -0.8 at $17.92, with 2,897,346 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKTX is 7.757576; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) is unchanged at $14.92, with 2,649,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATEN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2444 at $163.12, with 2,550,815 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is +0.09 at $9.78, with 2,414,163 shares traded. STNE's current last sale is 61.13% of the target price of $16.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is -0.837 at $58.76, with 2,220,958 shares traded. This represents a -1.32% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $280.72, with 1,822,622 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.18 per share, which represents a 195 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is unchanged at $47.27, with 1,791,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $55.23, with 1,767,038 shares traded.MO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.09 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.29 at $51.99, with 1,530,681 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



United States Steel Corporation (X) is unchanged at $32.63, with 1,444,847 shares traded.X is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 3 per share, which represents a 108 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

