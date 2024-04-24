After Hours Most Active for Apr 24, 2024 : F, META, SQQQ, WBD, QQQ, PTEN, ATMU, AAPL, BAC, ET, NI, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -192.91 to 17,333.89. The total After hours volume is currently 99,975,633 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.35 at $13.30, with 6,011,108 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -53.41 at $440.09, with 3,591,037 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.25 at $12.06, with 3,404,606 shares traded. This represents a 20% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.01 at $8.39, with 3,005,343 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 67.12% of the target price of $12.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.07 at $423.44, with 2,948,409 shares traded. This represents a 36.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is -0.055 at $11.48, with 2,205,420 shares traded.PTEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.13 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) is unchanged at $30.75, with 2,042,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATMU is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $168.87, with 2,026,703 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.05 at $38.27, with 1,657,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. BAC's current last sale is 98.13% of the target price of $39.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.01 at $15.86, with 1,626,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.18, with 1,619,336 shares traded.NI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0901 at $26.18, with 1,427,712 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 123 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

