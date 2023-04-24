After Hours Most Active for Apr 24, 2023 : FRC, V, SCHW, BABA, PCG, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.43 to 12,961.33. The total After hours volume is currently 69,611,180 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -1.15 at $14.85, with 9,618,778 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 13.26% of the target price of $112.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $232.76, with 3,052,408 shares traded.V is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.97 per share, which represents a 179 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.12 at $53.00, with 3,023,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.19 at $86.70, with 2,078,140 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 60.21% of the target price of $144.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.19 at $16.95, with 2,044,687 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $17.55, with 1,792,500 shares traded. T's current last sale is 79.77% of the target price of $22.

