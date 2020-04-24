After Hours Most Active for Apr 24, 2020 : PEB, GE, ERI, CARG, MRO, HAL, COTY, NBL, CHNG, F, ACWX, MSFT





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is unchanged at $10.55, with 18,172,962 shares traded. PEB's current last sale is 47.95% of the target price of $22.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.0398 at $6.30, with 13,818,957 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) is +0.18 at $18.00, with 6,855,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERI is in the "buy range".



CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is unchanged at $19.95, with 3,775,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARG is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.0098 at $4.94, with 3,108,383 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 70.57% of the target price of $7.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is -0.0095 at $8.85, with 2,092,466 shares traded. HAL's current last sale is 93.16% of the target price of $9.5.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $6.27, with 1,932,515 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 78.38% of the target price of $8.



Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is -0.08 at $8.10, with 1,890,815 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NBL is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is -0.015 at $10.22, with 1,822,378 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 56.75% of the target price of $18.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $4.87, with 1,819,390 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a 44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX) is +0.07 at $39.08, with 1,670,000 shares traded. This represents a 20.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.1999 at $174.35, with 1,140,564 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.27 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

