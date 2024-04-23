After Hours Most Active for Apr 23, 2024 : TSLA, AAPL, SYF, T, TSLL, INTC, QQQ, MO, AMZN, UBER, MRO, MRK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 54.89 to 17,526.36. The total After hours volume is currently 100,599,065 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.33 at $153.01, with 8,793,218 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $166.92, with 5,526,223 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is unchanged at $42.86, with 4,381,787 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. SYF is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.38 per share, which represents a 135 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $16.50, with 4,033,008 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.53 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.61 at $6.00, with 3,428,949 shares traded. This represents a 21.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.04 at $34.32, with 3,162,944 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.8591 at $425.93, with 2,954,187 shares traded. This represents a 37.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Altria Group (MO) is +0.03 at $42.90, with 2,929,171 shares traded.MO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.15 per share, which represents a 118 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.14 at $179.40, with 2,385,458 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -1.53 at $69.27, with 2,040,890 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $27.82, with 1,594,019 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $126.88, with 1,263,127 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.16. MRK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.98 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

