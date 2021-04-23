After Hours Most Active for Apr 23, 2021 : ABEV, CS, CLF, T, CNP, X

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.39 to 13,934.05. The total After hours volume is currently 75,224,757 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $2.92, with 4,462,184 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 104.29% of the target price of $2.8.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.06 at $10.39, with 3,538,403 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 98.95% of the target price of $10.5.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.01 at $17.97, with 3,150,580 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLF is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $31.37, with 2,077,001 shares traded. T's current last sale is 104.57% of the target price of $30.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $24.13, with 2,011,373 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 98.49% of the target price of $24.5.



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -0.01 at $23.70, with 1,868,519 shares traded.X is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.91 per share, which represents a -73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

