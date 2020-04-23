After Hours Most Active for Apr 23, 2020 : INTC, GE, CTL, SVC, AMGN, CMCSA, MSFT, VRTX, VALE, GFI, M, PG





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.43 at $55.61, with 5,356,693 shares traded. Reuters Reports: S&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.0002 at $6.52, with 3,020,376 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) is +0.01 at $9.95, with 1,987,606 shares traded. CTL's current last sale is 90.45% of the target price of $11.



Service Properties Trust (SVC) is +0.01 at $5.73, with 1,633,759 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SVC is in the "buy range".



Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is unchanged at $232.49, with 1,518,211 shares traded.AMGN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 3.7 per share, which represents a 356 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $36.09, with 1,379,744 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.62 at $170.80, with 1,316,084 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.27 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is +0.0241 at $267.93, with 1,289,696 shares traded.VRTX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.52 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $7.86, with 1,287,831 shares traded.VALE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is unchanged at $7.98, with 1,229,121 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Macy's Inc (M) is +0.02 at $4.91, with 1,149,350 shares traded. M's current last sale is 65.47% of the target price of $7.5.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $119.40, with 1,104,665 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".

