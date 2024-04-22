After Hours Most Active for Apr 22, 2024 : CORZ, CSCO, HBAN, T, KMI, PFE, UBER, PTEN, PAGP, FOLD, NEE, EQT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.64 to 17,188.25. The total After hours volume is currently 112,494,943 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is unchanged at $3.27, with 4,001,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CORZ is in the "strong buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.03 at $48.11, with 3,974,485 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.09% of the target price of $54.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $13.53, with 3,933,704 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $16.30, with 3,501,543 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.53 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $18.82, with 2,655,366 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 91.8% of the target price of $20.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0101 at $26.25, with 2,606,101 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. PFE's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $32.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.15 at $68.83, with 2,139,440 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is unchanged at $11.34, with 2,118,642 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTEN is in the "buy range".



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is -0.005 at $18.69, with 2,106,930 shares traded. PAGP's current last sale is 103.83% of the target price of $18.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is -0.0006 at $10.82, with 2,099,240 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 13.810654; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $65.31, with 1,830,421 shares traded.NEE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 84 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $37.97, with 1,779,254 shares traded.EQT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.65 per share, which represents a 170 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

