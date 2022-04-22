After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Apr 22, 2022 : FTXG, KGC, NIO, FTXN, TAL, BAC, QQQ, WFC, AAPL, MO, CSX, SABR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -31.53 to 13,325.34. The total After hours volume is currently 84,026,230 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is unchanged at $28.12, with 22,027,446 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FTXG is 7.601766; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.01 at $5.48, with 5,379,118 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $17.13, with 5,197,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is unchanged at $26.06, with 4,756,807 shares traded. This represents a 76.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.06 at $2.76, with 3,534,378 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -27 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.06 at $37.50, with 2,853,962 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.1 at $324.30, with 2,430,198 shares traded. This represents a 2.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $46.34, with 1,962,578 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.3697 at $161.42, with 1,809,075 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.44 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $55.53, with 1,633,007 shares traded.MO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.09 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $34.52, with 1,559,098 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. CSX's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $39.5.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.05 at $10.79, with 1,445,289 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 89.92% of the target price of $12.

