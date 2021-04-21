After Hours Most Active for Apr 21, 2021 : DISCK, IQ, VIAC, WFC, MRVL, V, CMCSA, KO, QQQ, NRZ, MRK, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.74 to 13,917.41. The total After hours volume is currently 61,273,496 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $32.33, with 5,348,720 shares traded. DISCK's current last sale is 75.19% of the target price of $43.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.01 at $15.25, with 2,881,683 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. IQ's current last sale is 68.39% of the target price of $22.3.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.1 at $40.75, with 2,816,130 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 84.02% of the target price of $48.5.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.01 at $43.25, with 2,287,481 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.13 at $47.35, with 2,088,970 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $227.45, with 2,081,910 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.65. V is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.27 per share, which represents a 139 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $54.66, with 1,619,142 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.06 at $54.55, with 1,610,696 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.48 at $338.81, with 1,585,163 shares traded. This represents a 66.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is unchanged at $10.41, with 1,463,988 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NRZ is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.14 at $79.09, with 1,251,333 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $30.07, with 1,243,049 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/22/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 84 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.