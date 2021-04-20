After Hours Most Active for Apr 20, 2021 : LYG, USB, NFLX, ATRA, MRVL, ABEV, VIAC, TEL, BBBY, CSCO, PCG, RTX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -73.16 to 13,736.14. The total After hours volume is currently 84,836,780 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.0037 at $2.29, with 5,148,215 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 114.32% of the target price of $2.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $56.22, with 3,492,939 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. USB's current last sale is 93.7% of the target price of $60.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -58.72 at $490.85, with 2,867,357 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is unchanged at $13.29, with 2,307,068 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ATRA is 14.425215; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is -0.74 at $45.10, with 1,917,717 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $2.84, with 1,857,492 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 101.43% of the target price of $2.8.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.28 at $37.64, with 1,661,141 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 77.61% of the target price of $48.5.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is unchanged at $128.39, with 1,609,800 shares traded.TEL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/21/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.48 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is unchanged at $25.21, with 1,510,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.67. BBBY's current last sale is 93.37% of the target price of $27.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.0876 at $51.88, with 1,472,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.01 at $11.19, with 1,247,058 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 79.93% of the target price of $14.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $77.09, with 1,057,033 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.88. RTX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.88 per share, which represents a 178 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

