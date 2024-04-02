After Hours Most Active for Apr 2, 2024 : VFC, XRAY, FOXF, AAPL, T, CTSH, LYFT, AMZN, SOLV, BAC, BABA, GEV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .85 to 18,122.63. The total After hours volume is currently 122,808,680 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



V.F. Corporation (VFC) is +0.09 at $14.37, with 23,690,373 shares traded. VFC's current last sale is 87.09% of the target price of $16.5.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is +0.7 at $32.53, with 21,933,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XRAY is in the "buy range".



Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is unchanged at $50.07, with 3,688,559 shares traded. FOXF's current last sale is 89.41% of the target price of $56.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $168.81, with 3,633,126 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.52, with 3,319,263 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $71.68, with 3,016,506 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 91.31% of the target price of $78.5.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.04 at $18.54, with 2,650,821 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 123.6% of the target price of $15.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.11 at $180.80, with 2,293,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Solventum Corporation (SOLV) is unchanged at $66.90, with 2,271,983 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $37.30, with 2,169,352 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 103.61% of the target price of $36.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.06 at $72.94, with 1,567,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) is unchanged at $140.00, with 1,518,158 shares traded.

