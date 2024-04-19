After Hours Most Active for Apr 19, 2024 : MO, AAPL, INTC, DVAX, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, NI, KO, NEM, UBER, TAL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.79 to 17,030.86. The total After hours volume is currently 108,768,864 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Altria Group (MO) is -0.01 at $42.08, with 3,816,438 shares traded.MO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.15 per share, which represents a 118 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $165.00, with 3,126,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $34.19, with 2,678,808 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is unchanged at $11.80, with 2,497,301 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DVAX is 12.269487; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.13 at $414.78, with 1,901,407 shares traded. This represents a 33.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $48.32, with 1,798,352 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.48% of the target price of $54.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.15 at $398.97, with 1,761,038 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.81 per share, which represents a 245 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $27.58, with 1,746,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.17, with 1,718,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $39.02, with 1,684,911 shares traded.NEM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $69.20, with 1,646,296 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $11.43, with 1,470,984 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.