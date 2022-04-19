After Hours Most Active for Apr 19, 2022 : ARVL, NFLX, PM, QQQ, CMCSA, WFC, X, EUFN, AAPL, KKR^C, TWTR, JPM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -123.85 to 14,086.41. The total After hours volume is currently 84,419,603 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Arrival (ARVL) is -0.03 at $3.12, with 8,045,556 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ARVL is 9.147558; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -78.11 at $270.50, with 4,887,736 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $102.58, with 2,801,868 shares traded.PM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.48 per share, which represents a 157 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.86 at $343.40, with 2,653,936 shares traded. This represents a 8.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.06 at $48.05, with 2,210,831 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.08 at $47.75, with 1,919,180 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -0.04 at $37.74, with 1,896,467 shares traded. X's current last sale is 117.94% of the target price of $32.



iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN) is -0.0856 at $18.46, with 1,875,000 shares traded. This represents a 17.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.8 at $166.60, with 1,783,891 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR^C) is +0.3696 at $71.58, with 1,543,045 shares traded.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.08 at $46.08, with 1,534,243 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 82.29% of the target price of $56.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -0.17 at $130.95, with 1,417,204 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.78. JPM's current last sale is 77.03% of the target price of $170.

