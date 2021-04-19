After Hours Most Active for Apr 19, 2021 : AAPL, PTC, LSCC, VIAC, UFS, DISCA, BGCP, BAC, PCG, C, TWTR, BKR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.27 to 13,908.94. The total After hours volume is currently 122,077,560 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $134.86, with 12,767,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



PTC Inc. (PTC) is unchanged at $139.80, with 12,008,759 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTC is in the "buy range".



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is +0.3 at $56.19, with 7,564,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LSCC is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.44 at $38.84, with 6,536,036 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 80.08% of the target price of $48.5.



Domtar Corporation (UFS) is unchanged at $39.07, with 5,542,772 shares traded. UFS's current last sale is 114.91% of the target price of $34.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is +0.12 at $36.49, with 3,371,418 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 91.23% of the target price of $40.



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is -0.001 at $5.92, with 3,019,141 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 84.56% of the target price of $7.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $39.20, with 2,290,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $11.20, with 2,179,376 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $14.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.07 at $72.20, with 1,711,585 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.16 at $67.78, with 1,602,807 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 96.83% of the target price of $70.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is unchanged at $20.03, with 1,350,297 shares traded.BKR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/21/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.11 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.